Kochi talks focus on Kerala-US economic, port & education partnerships

Kochi: Keralam Chief Minister VD Satheesan met US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor in Kochi on Saturday, in the presence of the Chief Secretary and other senior officials of the state government.



The discussions focused on strengthening cooperation between Keralam and the United States in areas of mutual interest, particularly higher education, tourism, culture, investment and maritime development.



The Chief Minister highlighted the scope for closer partnerships between universities and research institutions in Keralam and the United States, including joint research, academic exchanges and innovation partnerships. Opportunities for strengthening cultural and people-to-people ties were also discussed.