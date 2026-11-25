Thiruvananthapuram: Keralam Chief Minister V D Satheesan on Wednesday ruled out reducing the teacher-student ratio in government lower primary schools from 1:30 to 1:25, saying the demand was not practically feasible.
He also announced a committee to review the state Public Service Commission's (PSC) practice of publishing rank lists without adequate vacancies.
The CM was speaking to the media after the weekly Cabinet meeting, which unofficially discussed the issue of the ongoing agitation of Lower Primary School Teachers (LPST) rank holders, who have been staging a protest in front of the Secretariat for several months, demanding a teacher-student ratio of 1:25 among other demands.
Satheesan said the actual teacher-student ratio in government LP schools in the state was already around 1:19, and reducing the declared ratio would not lead to the creation of additional posts.
The state has 3.49 lakh students and 18,856 teachers in government lower primary schools. Though the officially declared ratio was 1:30, the actual ratio worked out to 1:19, he said.
Even in Malappuram, which had the highest ratio among districts, it was 1:25, while the figures were 1:11 in Pathanamthitta and Kottayam, 1:12 in Idukki and 1:14 in Kannur. In several other districts, there was one teacher for every 11 to 13 students, he said.
"The demand to reduce the ratio from 1:30 to 1:25 is not practically feasible. Even if the ratio is reduced, it will not result in additional posts," the chief minister said.
He said student enrolment in schools was steadily declining, with a comparison of the number of students in Class 1 and Class 10 reflecting the extent of the fall. Reduction in the number of school divisions was occurring on a much larger scale than the creation of new vacancies.
Teachers with up to 20 years of service in government and aided schools were facing the prospect of losing their jobs due to the reduction in divisions, he said, adding that the government had a responsibility to protect existing teachers.
"No government can make appointments to posts that do not exist," Satheesan said, pointing out that appointments in aided schools were made directly by managements and the government did not grant approval for appointments against non-existent vacancies.
Of the five demands raised by the agitating LPST rank holders, the government was prepared to accept four, despite the financial implications, he said.
The education minister and the government had held several rounds of discussions with the protesters, explaining the practical difficulties in reducing the teacher-student ratio. The government was willing to hold further talks to convince them, he added.
"We do not want the teachers to continue their strike. We are prepared to accept four of their five demands, even if they involve some financial burden on the government," Satheesan said.
He said there would be no difficulty in issuing orders implementing the four agreed demands once an understanding was reached with the protesters. However, issuing orders while the agitation continued would be inappropriate, as such orders were normally issued after an agreement was reached to end the strike.
The CM and the education minister can not go back on the assurances publicly given to the protesters, he said, adding that the government was ready to issue the orders if the agitators assured that they would withdraw the strike.
Satheesan also said the Cabinet decided to constitute a committee headed by the chief secretary to examine the practice of the PSC conducting examinations and interviews and publishing rank lists for posts for which sufficient vacancies do not exist.
He said publishing rank lists containing thousands of names without corresponding vacancies raised false hopes among job aspirants and the issue needed to be addressed across all government departments.
"When candidates see their names in a rank list, they naturally develop the expectation that they will get a job. We need to take this into account while reforming the system," he said.
The government would hold discussions with the PSC and introduce necessary changes to establish a proper and permanent recruitment mechanism, he added.
Referring to the recent assistant professor recruitment process, Satheesan said even candidates securing the first rank in a list were not assured of appointments. As the list was due to expire on November 30, the government had to make special arrangements to accommodate three top candidates.
He said the criteria for preparing such lists needed to be reviewed when even first-rank holders could not be assured of employment.
The chief minister also recalled that the government had extended the validity of rank lists by six months after assuming office, as recruitment had been affected during the election period. However, the decision led to complaints from candidates waiting for the next list, who felt that the extension had deprived them of vacancies that would otherwise have become available.
The experience highlighted the need for a permanent mechanism to avoid confusion and conflicting expectations among job aspirants, the chief minister added.
This report was published from a wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.