Kerala to get higher education overhaul, says Minister Roji M John

Thiruvananthapuram: Promising a major reset of Kerala's higher education sector, Minister Roji M John has said the UDF government will undertake sweeping reforms to modernise universities and colleges, tackle falling enrolment, review the four-year undergraduate programme and work towards making the state a global education hub.

In an interview with PTI, the higher education minister acknowledged that Kerala's higher education system is facing "a lot of challenges" and requires extensive changes.

He said the government has received complaints from universities, academics, students and the public about the way institutions are functioning and is committed to addressing them.