Kerala students explore Germany’s history and democracy through educational visit

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Most students read about the Berlin wall in history classes. But seven lucky ones from Kerala recently had a chance to experience it in real life. The delegation comprised students from various schools in Thiruvananthapuram and Kochi, who were part of an educational and cultural visit to Germany.

The students -- Aalap Parte, Aditya Sundaresan, Ananthapadmanabhan Bilu, Akshay George Sam, Mehrin Khulsum, Vani Baiju and Zultan Nehan Moulana -- watched how the German parliament Bundestag functions, besides visiting political and historic landmarks of the European nation. The visit was organised by the German language and cultural centre Goethe-Zentrum Trivandrum.