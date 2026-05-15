Kerala SSLC Result 2026 School Code List: Where to find online at kite.kerala.gov.in

Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan will be releasing the SSLC results today, May 15. It has confirmed that the Kerala SSLC result 2026 link will be activated at 3 pm. Students can check their Kerala SSLC exam results 2026 with roll number and date of birth on the official websites at result.kite.kerala.gov.in, results.kerala.gov.in, keralaresults.nic.in, keralapareekshabhavan.in.

The Board has also provided an option for students and parents to check the Kerala SSLC result 2026 school wise. For this, students need to enter the school code. Let's explore where to find the SSLC school code list.

Where to check Kerala SSLC result 2026 school code?

Parents and students can access the Kerala SSLC school code list 2026 on by selecting the reveue district and education district on the official portal. This facility is available at sslcexam.kerala.gov.in.

How to check SSLC result 2026 Kerala school code list?

Step 1: Open the official portal of Kerala SSLC at sslcexam.kerala.gov.in

Step 2: Find the SSLC School List

Step 3: Select the revenue district and education district

Step 4: Submit the details

Step 5: Check the school code

Step 6: Take down and access the SSLC results school-wise with school code

Kerala SSLC result 2026 school code list

This year, the Pareeksha Bhavan has conducted the Kerala SSLC board exams between March 5 and 30. A total of 4,17,497 students registered for the written exams.