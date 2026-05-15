Kerala SSLC Result 2026 School Wise, School Code: Know how to check online at kite.kerala.gov.in

Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan has announced the SSLC or Class 10th results today, May 15. It has activated the Kerala SSLC result 2026 link after the press conference.

Students who had appeared for the Kerala 10th board exams can check their exam results with valid login credentials. One should use their roll number and date of birth to access Kerala SSLC results 2026 on the official websites at result.kite.kerala.gov.in, results.kerala.gov.in, keralaresults.nic.in, keralapareekshabhavan.in. The Board has also allowed students to access the Kerala SSLC marks list along with results.

Kerala SSLC results 2026 school code list

What is Kerala SSLC result 2026 school-wise?

Continuing the tradition, the Pareeksha Bhavan has released the Kerala SSLC result 2026 school wise. This facility is available for all the schools and students. One can check the SSLC results school wise 2026 on the government portals. Students must land on the SSLC result 2026 Kerala school-wise and select the revenue district and education district. Without the school code, accessing the Kerala school-wise result 2026.

Where to check Kerala SSLC result 2026 school code list?

Students need to enter the school code to check the Kerala 10th result 2026 school wise. One can find the SSLC result 2026 Kerala school code list on the official websites at sslcexam.kerala.gov.in.

How to check SSLC result 2026 Kerala school wise?

Go to the official websites at result.kite.kerala.gov.in, results.kerala.gov.in, keralaresults.nic.in, keralapareekshabhavan.in

Search for the Kerala SSLC result 2026 link flashing on the homepage

Land on the “School-wise” page

Fill in the login credentials such as school code

Submit the details

The Kerala SSLC school-wise result 2026 will be available on the screen

Download and keep the hard copy of the results for future need

Kerala SSLC result 2026 school-wise link

Students can land on the below links to check the Kerala SSLC school-wise result 2026. The school code is required to check reuslts.

SSLC result school-wise link - https://results.kite.kerala.gov.in/

Kerala SSLC school-wise code list - https://sslcexam.kerala.gov.in/schools_list_view_public.php

The Pareeksha Bhavan has conducted the Kerala SSLC exams from March 5 to 30 for a total of 4,17,497 students across 3031 examination centres.