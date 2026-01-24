Kerala signs Rs 1.18 lakh crore investment MoUs at Davos

According to the minister, the proposals span sectors such as renewable energy, data centres, the medical industry, and emerging technologies, and include projects like eco-town development and integrated industrial parks by Ramky Infrastructure, battery storage systems by Acme Group, data centre investments by Sify Technologies, and waste management initiatives by ReSustainability.

Other proposals include renewable energy and biofuel projects by Baidyanath Biofuels, Link Energy, and Zain West Caps Advisory, as well as ventures by Delta Energy in hospitality and healthcare.

Rajeeve said officials would be assigned to ensure follow-up action on the expressions of interest. He added that the Kerala delegation held face-to-face discussions with representatives of 67 companies on the sidelines of the Davos meet.

A breakfast meeting with CEOs was also held under the minister’s leadership, with 22 top executives taking part, he said.