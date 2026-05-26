Kerala Plus Two Result 2026 School Code List: How to check higher secondary result school wise

Thiruvananthapuram: The Directorate of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE) Kerala will be releasing the Plus Two results today, May 26. It has confirmed that the Kerala Plus Two result 2026 link will be activated at 3:30 pm. Students can access their Kerala Higher Secondary result 2026 with roll number and date of birth on the official websites at nammudekeralam.kerala.gov.in, results.hse.kerala.gov.in, prd.kerala.gov.in, results.digilocker.gov.in, results.kite.kerala.gov.in.

The Board has also allowed students to access the Kerala Plus Two results school wise 2026. For this, students and parents must enter the school code. Let's explore where to find the Plus Two school code list.

Where to check DHSE Kerala Plus Two result 2026 school code?

Students can access the Kerala Plus Two school code list 2026 by selecting the reveue district and education district on the official website. This facility is available at results.kite.kerala.gov.in, nammudekeralam.kerala.gov.in. With the help of Kerala Plus Two school code list, one can also find the details such as total number of students apprared, passed and pass percentage.

How to check DHSE Plus Two result 2026 Kerala school code list?

Step 1: Go to the official portal of Kerala Higher Secondary

Step 2: Find the Plus Two School List

Step 3: Select the revenue district and education district

Step 4: Submit the mandatory fields

Step 5: Check the school code

Step 6: Take it down and check the Plus Two results school-wise with school code

Higher Secondary result 2026 school list link

Students can follow the below link to access the Kerala Higher Secondary school list.

https://www.dhsekerala.gov.in/schoolist.aspx?dcode=13

This year, the DHSE has conducted the Kerala Plus Two board exams from March 6 to 28 for more than 4.5 lakh students registered.