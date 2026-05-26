DHSE Kerala Plus Two Result 2026 School Wise, School Code: Know how to check online at kite.kerala.gov.in

Thiruvananthapuram: The Directorate of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE), Kerala will be releasing the Kerala Plus Two results 2026 today, May 26. It will activate the Kerala Plus Two result 2026 link after the press conference. Minister for General Education N Samsudheen will release the DHSE results of the Plus Two higher secondary and vocational higher secondary examinations at 3 pm. However, the Kerala 12th results 2026 will be available from 3.30 pm.

Students who had appeared for the written exams can access the Kerala DHSE Plus Two result 2026 with roll number and date of birth. One can access their results on the websites at nammudekeralam.kerala.gov.in, results.hse.kerala.gov.in, prd.kerala.gov.in, results.digilocker.gov.in, results.kite.kerala.gov.in.

What is Kerala Plus Two result 2026 school-wise?

The DHSE also releses the Kerala Plus Two result 2026 school wise. Students should note that this facility is available for all the schools. The Plus Two results school wise 2026 will be available on the government portals. One must land on the Plus Two result 2026 Kerala school-wise and select the revenue district and education district. Accessing the Kerala school-wise result 2026 will not be possible with the school code.

Where to check Kerala Plus Two result 2026 school code list?

Students must enter the school code to access the Kerala 12th result 2026 school wise. One can find the Plus Two result 2026 Kerala school code list on the official websites at dhsekerala.gov.in.

How to check Plus Two result 2026 Kerala school wise?

Visit the official websites at nammudekeralam.kerala.gov.in, results.hse.kerala.gov.in, prd.kerala.gov.in, results.digilocker.gov.in, results.kite.kerala.gov.in

Find the Kerala Plus Two result 2026 link flashing on the homepage

Search for the “School-wise” page

Enter the login credentials such as school code

Submit the login credentials

The Kerala Plus Two school-wise result 2026 will be available on the screen

Download and keep the hard copy of marksheet for future reference

Kerala Plus Two result 2026 school-wise link

Students can land on the link to access the Kerala Plus Two school-wise result 2026. The school code mandatory field to check reuslts.

Plus Two result school-wise link - https://results.kite.kerala.gov.in/; nammudekeralam.kerala.gov.in

Kerala Plus Two school-wise code list - https://dhsekerala.gov.in/schoolist.aspx?dcode=01

The DHSE has conducted the Kerala Plus Two exams from March 6 to 28 for more than 4.5 lakh.