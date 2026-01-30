Kerala govt leverages innovation for long-term goals

KOCHI: When it comes to IT, the government is now more vested in long-term readiness and innovation to benefit all other sectors, industry experts say. In the budget, it raised the plan allocation for IT to Rs 548.05 crore from previous Rs 517.27 crore.

Sreekumar V, secretary, Group of Technology Companies (GTech), said the highlight of the budget for IT has been the announcement on the use of tech innovations.

“This provides ample opportunity for startups in the state, on the lines of how Thiruvananthapuram corporation has deployed a robotic solution developed by Genrobotics to clean the Amayizhanchan canal. It is a very progressive statement,” he said.