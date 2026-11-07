Kerala engineering colleges sign MoUs with Cochin Shipyard for research and student projects

Four engineering colleges in Kerala have signed Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) with Cochin Shipyard Limited (CSL) to undertake joint research, provide guidance for student projects and organise faculty training programmes under the company's Academia Collaboration Policy, known as COLLAB.
The participating institutions are the College of Engineering, Trivandrum; Government Engineering College, Thrissur; Mar Athanasius College of Engineering, Kothamangalam; and TKM College of Engineering, Kollam.
The agreements cover three areas of cooperation: collaborative research projects, guidance for student projects and training programmes for faculty members. The activities will focus on shipbuilding and related engineering disciplines.
Under the arrangement, students from the participating colleges will be able to undertake technical projects with guidance from professionals at Cochin Shipyard. The initiative also provides for joint research activities between the company and the institutions in areas related to the maritime and shipbuilding sectors.
Faculty members will have opportunities to participate in training programmes organised as part of the initiative. Cochin Shipyard will also provide financial and institutional support for academic and research activities undertaken jointly with the colleges.
The agreements establish a framework for the participating institutions to engage with the company in technical and research-related activities. The collaboration includes student-level projects and faculty development alongside joint research.
The COLLAB policy is an initiative of Cochin Shipyard to facilitate partnerships with academic institutions. It provides a framework for cooperation between the company and colleges through research, project guidance and training activities.
Cochin Shipyard Limited is a public sector undertaking under the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways. Headquartered in Kochi, the company is involved in shipbuilding and ship repair.
The agreements bring the participating engineering colleges under the company's academic collaboration programme, with research, student projects and faculty training identified as the key areas of engagement.