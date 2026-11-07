Kerala engineering colleges sign MoUs with Cochin Shipyard for research and student projects

Four engineering colleges in Kerala have signed Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) with Cochin Shipyard Limited (CSL) to undertake joint research, provide guidance for student projects and organise faculty training programmes under the company's Academia Collaboration Policy, known as COLLAB.

The participating institutions are the College of Engineering, Trivandrum; Government Engineering College, Thrissur; Mar Athanasius College of Engineering, Kothamangalam; and TKM College of Engineering, Kollam.

The agreements cover three areas of cooperation: collaborative research projects, guidance for student projects and training programmes for faculty members. The activities will focus on shipbuilding and related engineering disciplines.