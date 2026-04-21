Kerala CBSE students miss national sports events due to academic calendar mismatch

KOCHI: Students studying in CBSE schools in the state are deprived of the opportunity to take part in the various national-level sports competitions organised by the board. Reason: The timing difference in school reopening. While the academic year in Kerala begins in June, schools in northern states reopen as early as April.

However, at a recent meeting with CBSE schools of Kerala, the board officials assured them that steps would be taken to ensure students from the state are not deprived of the opportunity.