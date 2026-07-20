Kejriwal targets Centre over re-NEET discrepancies, demands independent probe into NTA operations

New Delhi (PTI): Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday alleged irregularities in the evaluation of the re-NEET examination, claiming that several students had reported discrepancies, and questioned the Centre over the conduct of the medical entrance test.
In a video message, Kejriwal claimed that some students had complained that their uploaded OMR sheets were swapped or belonged to other candidates.
He further alleged that some students whose OMR sheets appeared correct found that the marks calculated from their responses did not match the scores declared in the final results after comparing with the official answer key.
Kejriwal claimed that such alleged discrepancies have caused anxiety among students and their families and added that they were left with little clarity on where to seek redressal.
The National Testing Agency (NTA), which conducts the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET), has not responded to the allegations.
However, Delhi BJP president Harsh Malhotra said that Sonam Wangchuk joined the hunger strike on June 28 in a demonstration sponsored by the Aam Aadmi Party, the Communist parties, and the Congress, even though the satisfactory re-examination of NEET had already been held on June 21.
"This clearly demonstrates that the purpose of the hunger strike was not to raise students' issues, but to disrupt the streets to Parliament during the Monsoon Session," Malhotra said.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.