Kejriwal lauds Maharashtra mother who ran barefoot for daughter's education

New Delhi: Former Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday praised a Maharashtra woman who ran barefoot in a marathon to win prize money for her daughter's education, as he called for a change in the system.
In a post on X, Kejriwal commended Ramabai's spirit and wondered how many more daughters would have to face similar struggles to get education.
"Daughters' education should be their right, not a struggle. We must change the system," he said.
The Aam Aadmi Party leader said several people may now come forward to help the mother, but questioned whether such individual support would change the larger system.
Ramabai Ranveer, a 47-year-old resident of Ambajogai in Maharashtra's Beed district, ran in a 3-km race to fund her daughters' education.
She won the race and received Rs 3,000 in prize money.
The race was held as part of the Amrit Daud in Ambajogai, in connection with the 75th anniversary celebrations of Kholeshwar Education Complex.
This report was published from a wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.