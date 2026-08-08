‘Keep learning’: 10 key takeaways from PM Modi’s IIT Delhi convocation speech

Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended the 57th Convocation Ceremony of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi on August 8. He also urged outgoing students to continue learning and contribute to India's journey towards 'Viksit Bharat'. PM Modi inaugurated Param Pragya, an AI-powered high-performance supercomputing facility established at the Sonipat Campus of IIT Delhi. PM Modi highlighted several key areas in his address that will shape India's future.
10. Research ecosystem
Pm Modi pointed to the establishment of the National Research Foundation and said funding of up to Rs 1 lakh crore is being arranged for the research sector.
9. Global research must be accessible
Prime Minister highlighted the 'One Nation One Subscription' initiative, under which access to leading global research journals is being expanded to institutions across the country.
8. Technology to dominate
Modi message to the outgoing graduating students was that technological and global changes are inevitable. The ability to continuously learn, adapt and contribute to national priorities will be crucial in navigating the next few decades.
7. Research is opportunity...
PM encouraged students to pursue research and highlighted initiatives such as the Prime Minister's Research Fellowship and the Research, Development and Innovation Scheme.
6. ‘Chip to ship’ should be made
Proudly, PM Modi highlighted India's manufacturing ambitions and said the country is working towards building everything from chips to ships domestically.
5. Drones are opening new opportunities
Modi highlighted the growing use of drones in agriculture, healthcare and defence, while pointing to the emergence of young entrepreneurs and innovators in the sector.
4. ‘How will this benefit the country?’
Modi urged graduates to consider the country's needs while making important decisions and choosing their careers and areas of work.
3. India must become self-reliant
He stressed the importance of economic, technological and industrial self-reliance, calling these the strong foundations of a developed India.
2. ‘Keep learning’ to stay ahead
PM said rapid technological advancement is changing the global power balance and that the world, industries and professions will continue to evolve. Hence, Modi asked students to keep learning to remain successful.
1. Your decisions will shape ‘Viksit Bharat’
PM Modi told students that the decisions they make over the next 30–35 years will influence India's journey towards becoming a developed nation.
With inputs of ANI & PTI