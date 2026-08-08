IIT Delhi 57th Convocation: PM Modi inaugurates AI-powered Param Pragya facility

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi participated as the chief guest at the 57th Convocation Ceremony of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi on August 8. He inaugurated Param Pragya, an AI-powered high-performance supercomputing facility established at the Sonipat Campus of IIT Delhi.

Prime Minister also conferred the Institute's most prestigious honours, including the President's Gold Medal, Director's Gold Medal, Shankar Dayal Sharma Gold Medal, and Perfect Ten Gold Medals, to the meritorious students. He also addressed over 3000 graduating students, including 587 PhD scholars during the ceremony.

Union Minister Prahlad Joshi also participated in the cerminy and termed IIT Delhi a "living example of this transformation."

"Prime Minister Modi's vision has made our education ecosystem learner-centric, research-driven, and future-ready. Prime Minister Modi has instilled new confidence in India's institutions that our campuses are capable of producing not just graduates, but innovators, researchers, and nation builders. IIT Delhi stands as a living example of this transformation," the Union Education Minister Joshi said.