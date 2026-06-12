KEAM results delayed due to pending CBSE Class XII mark uploads, says Kerala minister

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Higher Education Minister Roji M John on Friday said the announcement of the Kerala Engineering Architecture and Medical (KEAM) entrance examination results has been delayed due to uncertainty surrounding the submission of CBSE Class XII marks by candidates.
Speaking to reporters after announcing the results of the APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University (KTU) examinations, the minister said the government had extended the deadline for CBSE students to upload their mark lists until June 14 following requests from students and parents.
“We have extended the deadline till June 14 for CBSE students to upload their mark lists, following concerns raised by students and parents. We can announce the KEAM results only after the uncertainty regarding the CBSE Class XII results is resolved,” he said.
The minister noted that the KEAM results could not be delayed indefinitely as it would affect admissions to engineering colleges as well as arts and science institutions across the state.
“We are trying to streamline the admission process. KEAM results should not adversely affect admissions in other colleges. We are ready to publish the results. The only issue is that CBSE students have not been able to upload their mark lists,” he said.
He added that any further delay in announcing the results could impact the academic calendar and the overall admission schedule for higher education institutions.