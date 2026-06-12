KEAM results delayed due to pending CBSE Class XII mark uploads, says Kerala minister

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Higher Education Minister Roji M John on Friday said the announcement of the Kerala Engineering Architecture and Medical (KEAM) entrance examination results has been delayed due to uncertainty surrounding the submission of CBSE Class XII marks by candidates.

Speaking to reporters after announcing the results of the APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University (KTU) examinations, the minister said the government had extended the deadline for CBSE students to upload their mark lists until June 14 following requests from students and parents.