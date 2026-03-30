Tourism booms at Kaziranga National Park amid Assam poll fever

Kaziranga: Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve, one of India's most renowned wildlife sanctuaries, witnessed a significant increase in tourist arrivals on Monday, even as Assam gears up for the upcoming Assembly elections. Visitors from across the state and other parts of India have been flocking to the park to experience its rich biodiversity and scenic beauty.

Home to the world's largest population of one-horned rhinos, Kaziranga continues to attract wildlife enthusiasts, who expressed delight after spotting the iconic animals in their natural habitat. Tourists also enjoyed elephant and jeep safaris within the UNESCO World Heritage Site, adding to the overall experience.



Harshal, a tourist from Maharashtra, told ANI, "This is my first visit to Kaziranga. In the morning, we enjoyed an elephant safari, and we also saw a rhino. Now we are going inside the park and hope to see a tiger also."

"Experience is so good. We enjoyed the elephant safari and saw a rhino. Now we are going to enjoy a jeep safari. The weather is also good," Jahnavi, another tourist from Maharashtra, said.



On the other hand, Apurba Gogoi, a tourist guide, told ANI that the election is here, but it is not impacting tourists.

"Tourist footfall is good. Election and tourists' arrival to Kaziranga are going on simultaneously," Apurba Gogoi said.