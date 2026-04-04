Kavitha vows action as parents face high fees, reimbursement delays

HYDERABAD: With private school fees rising by 30–40% and reimbursement dues delaying the release of student certificates, Telangana Jagruthi founder president Kalvakuntla Kavitha on Friday demanded that the state government intervene post haste and bring a fee regulation law.

Addressing the media here, she said annual fees in several private institutions now range between `1 lakh and `1.3 lakh, placing pressure on families. She pointed out that nearly 38 lakh students are enrolled in around 12,000 private schools across the state.

Kavitha urged the government to convene a special Assembly session to enact a fee regulation law. She proposed limiting annual fee increases to 7–8%, setting up a regulatory committee, and strengthening enforcement mechanisms.

She said there had been little progress on regulation despite more than two-and-a-half years of Congress rule. Referring to the state Education Commission’s report, she said its only useful recommendation was the need for a legal framework to regulate fees.

Raising employment concerns, Kavitha alleged that large educational chains were not providing adequate opportunities to local youth. She also claimed that some institutions were not extending basic benefits such as provident fund support to staff.

Kavitha further alleged irregularities including inflated pricing of textbooks and deficiencies in facilities such as food provided to students.

On fee reimbursement, she said private professional colleges were withholding students’ certificates due to pending dues from the government, affecting their prospects for higher education and employment. Despite court directions against such practices, she alleged that the issue persisted.

She called for immediate clearance of dues and warned that continued inaction could lead to protests, adding that Telangana Jagruthi would take up the issue across the state if necessary.