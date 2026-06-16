Kashmir Medical College gears up for NMC visit with plan for 150 MBBS seats



Speaking to ANI, Nazir Ahmad, Dean and Principal of Kashmir Medical College and an ENT professor, said the institution marks a significant milestone for the region.

"This is the first medical college here, and I am the Dean and Principal here. It is a matter of pride for me as I was the first superintendent of this medical college and now the first Principal and Dean of this college," Ahmad said.



He said the college is preparing for inspection by the National Medical Commission (NMC) and is hopeful of securing the necessary approvals soon.

"We are expecting in the months of June and July to be done with the NMC inspection and hoping for the Letter of Permission (LOP). We are going to admit 150 medical students to our MBBS programme. We are aiming for this hospital to be a super-speciality hospital," he added.



Highlighting technological advancements being introduced at the institution, Dr Syed Mubashir said modern facilities are being added in specialised fields.

"We have already started this department, and now we are introducing some of the latest technology as far as cosmetology, dermatology, surgery and aesthetics are concerned. We want to give patients affordable healthcare without compromising on technology," he said.