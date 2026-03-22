Karnataka’s 5G gap raises concerns over digital access for education

MANGALURU: Karnataka, home to India’s Silicon Valley Bengaluru, has it’s 5G network covering only 79.92% of its population, placing it significantly behind most other states like Bihar, which has achieved 94.52% coverage, and Uttar Pradesh, where coverage stands at 85.25%, according to the data presented by the Ministry of Communications in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday.

The figures highlight a notable gap for Karnataka, which also falls below the national average of 86.18% 5G population coverage. Several other states have moved ahead more aggressively, including neighbouring Kerala at 97.54%, Gujarat at 94.87%, and Haryana at 99.52%, indicating that Karnataka is lagging behind not just northern states but also its southern and western peers in terms of reach.