Karnataka to launch KEO, India’s 1st state-developed AI-ready, affordable PC

Karnataka IT-BT Minister Priyank Kharge on Monday, November 17, announced KEO (Knowledge-driven, Economical and Open Source), an AI-ready personal computer fully designed, developed and assembled in the state.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will officially unveil the device at the Bengaluru Tech Summit (BTS) on Tuesday. Developed jointly by the Department of Electronics, IT/BT and KEONICS, KEO aims to deliver a complete computing experience at a highly affordable price.

“No state government anywhere in the world has taken this kind of disruptive tech”: Priyank Kharge

Addressing the media at the BTS curtain-raiser, Kharge claimed that Karnataka has achieved a global first in state-led computing innovation. “We missed the previous electronic revolution, but through KEO, we will be accelerating the future of Indian IT from Karnataka,” he declared, calling KEO an ‘inclusion device’ rather than a luxury product that breaks both cost and technology barriers.

Targeting grassroots access: Only 10% Indian homes use computers, 60% students lack devices

Explaining the rationale behind KEO, the Minister highlighted stark digital gaps: “Less than 10% of Indian households use computers, which is 15% in Karnataka. Over 60% Indian students are not able to access online learning opportunities due to a lack of devices, and that is directly contributing to higher dropout rates. We intend to take computing to the grassroots and make it affordable now and cheaper in the future.” He said KEO will ensure every student, engineer, creator, innovator and household gains access to a powerful, intelligent computer.

Pre-bookings open at keonext.in; 500 units already reserved for schools

Interested buyers can pre-book KEO on keonext.in with delivery promised within two months. Kharge revealed that one organisation has already placed an order for 500 units, primarily for primary and high schools. “KEO will be deployed across schools, universities, small businesses, government offices and homes,” he said, adding that the device will be showcased throughout BTS under the summit’s theme ‘futurise’.

Powered by open-source RISC-V, runs local AI with BUDDH agent tailored for Karnataka students

KEO is built on an open-source RISC-V processor and a Linux-based operating system. It supports 4G, Wi-Fi, Ethernet, USB-A, USB-C, HDMI and audio ports, and comes pre-loaded with learning, programming and productivity tools. A dedicated on-device AI core allows AI processing without internet. The PC includes BUDDH, an AI agent trained on the Karnataka DSERT syllabus to support students even in low- or no-connectivity areas.