Karnataka targets Rs 7.5 lakh crore investments, 20 lakh jobs by 2030; to host Global Investors Meet in April



At the curtain-raiser event, the Chief Minister said Karnataka's economy grew by 8 per cent last year and attracted nearly USD 13 billion in foreign direct investment. The state is also home to more than 1,100 Global Capability Centres and contributes over 40 per cent of India's software exports, he said.

The government is strengthening its investor facilitation mechanism through Karnataka Udyog Mitra and the Invest Karnataka Forum. Its Single Window System currently provides more than 150 services from over 30 departments on a common platform.

“Investors should build factories, not chase files. The entire government must stand with an investor, not just one department,” Shivakumar said, adding that nodal officers would guide investors through approvals and clearances.