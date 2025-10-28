Karnataka student arrested for sexually harassing model from Brazil

BENGALURU: A 22-year-old diploma student working part-time as a delivery executive has been arrested by the RT Nagar police for reportedly molesting a model from Brazil.
The incident that happened on October 17 was reported to the police on October 25. The accused has been identified as Kumar Rao Pawar, who resides in RT Nagar locality.
"Based on the digital details of the orders placed by the 21-year-old victim, we tracked and arrested him on Saturday. He has been remanded in judicial custody," said an officer.
The victim is staying with two other foreign models in a flat that was provided by the employer. The flat is in RT Nagar. She had ordered food through the app.
The accused, who came to deliver the order, reportedly touched her inappropriately in a sexual manner.
The incident happened around 3.20 pm on October 17. The victim, who was startled, pushed him out and locked the door.
The victim did not inform about the incident to her flatmates immediately later informed them after mustering courage.
They then brought it to the notice of their employer. Before approaching the police, the CCTV recordings were verified, and only after the confirmation, the police were approached.
The woman is working as a model for a reputed textile and apparel company and has been staying in the city for the last two months.
Based on the complaint filed by the victim's employer, a case of sexual harassment (BNS 75(1)) and assault or use of criminal force with intent to disrobe (BNS 76) has been registered against him.
Further investigations are on.