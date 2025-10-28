Karnataka student arrested for sexually harassing model from Brazil

BENGALURU: A 22-year-old diploma student working part-time as a delivery executive has been arrested by the RT Nagar police for reportedly molesting a model from Brazil.

The incident that happened on October 17 was reported to the police on October 25. The accused has been identified as Kumar Rao Pawar, who resides in RT Nagar locality.

"Based on the digital details of the orders placed by the 21-year-old victim, we tracked and arrested him on Saturday. He has been remanded in judicial custody," said an officer.