Karnataka schools to reopen on June 1, says Madhu Bangarappa

SHIVAMOGGA: School Education and Literacy Minister Madhu Bangarappa on Wednesday said schools across the state will reopen as scheduled on June 1. The minister said the department has completed all arrangements and conducted meetings with thousands of schools and School Development and Monitoring Committees (SDMCs) to ensure readiness.

The minister said textbooks, notebooks and other required supplies have been distributed, and the remaining materials will reach the institutions during the month. “Everything has been prepared properly. Nearly 95% to 96% of materials have reached schools by Tuesday,” he said.