Karnataka school committee forum opposes private adoption of govt schools

Mangaluru: The Karnataka State School Development and Monitoring Committee (SDMC) Samanvaya Kendra Vedike has opposed the state government's proposal to encourage private educational institutions to adopt government schools under the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) framework. The organisation has maintained that the responsibility for running and maintaining public schools rests with the government.

The proposal, aimed at improving infrastructure and educational facilities in government schools through private-sector participation, has raised concerns among representatives of school development committees over the role of private institutions in public education.