Karnataka may give guest lecturers 3-year window to meet UGC eligibility

Thousands of guest lecturers in first-grade colleges in Karnataka, currently facing an uncertain future, may be given more time to meet the University Grants Commission’s (UGC) eligibility requirements, as per a report by India Today.

According to officials in the Higher Education Department, a proposal has been placed to grant a three-year window for lecturers to secure the required qualifications, either completing a PhD or clearing the National Eligibility Test (NET) / Karnataka State Eligibility Test (KSET). The idea is to ensure compliance with UGC regulations while giving educators a realistic chance to upgrade their credentials.

The matter was recently discussed in a joint meeting of the Higher Education and Law departments, where the option of extending the services of guest lecturers for the current academic year was also considered. Such a step would provide immediate, though temporary, relief to those affected.

Legal hurdles

The uncertainty stems from a High Court order mandating that only candidates who fulfil UGC eligibility norms can be appointed as lecturers. With more than 5,500 guest lecturers falling short of these standards, the directive has triggered widespread anxiety about job security.

Officials indicated that the government is also looking at humanitarian grounds to safeguard the interests of lecturers. Striking a balance between the court’s directive and the realities of the higher education system is central to the ongoing deliberations.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is expected to take up the issue before a final call is made.

By proposing both a three-year deadline for qualifications and interim extensions of tenure, the government is attempting to protect academic quality while also addressing the livelihood concerns of thousands of teaching staff.