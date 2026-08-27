Kalaburagi DC reviews food, facilities through direct student feedback

Kalaburagi: Kalaburagi Deputy Commissioner Ikram Shariff held a direct virtual interaction with students of residential schools in the district to obtain feedback on the quality of food being served and the availability of basic infrastructure facilities.



During the Google Meet interaction held on Tuesday, the Deputy Commissioner spoke to students from classes 6 to 10 from around 15 selected residential schools functioning under the Social Welfare, Minority Welfare and Backward Classes Welfare departments.



Shariff sought direct feedback from the students on the food arrangements at their hostels and asked whether breakfast, lunch and dinner were being served properly and in adequate quality.