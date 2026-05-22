Karnataka govt urges NCERT to introduce chapter on groundwater conservation in school curriculum

Bengaluru: The Karnataka government has urged the Centre and the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) to introduce a dedicated chapter on groundwater conservation and management in the national school curriculum, citing growing concerns over water scarcity and climate change.

Announcing the development on Friday, Karnataka Minor Irrigation and Science & Technology Minister, N.S. Boseraju, said the State has formally written to the Central Government seeking the inclusion of a comprehensive “Groundwater” chapter in NCERT textbooks as part of the curriculum revisions being prepared under the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020.

According to the minister, the existing NCERT Class 10 Social Science textbook 'Contemporary India-II' contains a chapter on water resources, but its focus remains largely on surface water, while groundwater receives limited attention despite being India’s most critical freshwater resource.