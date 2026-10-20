Karnataka govt signs LoI with University of York to deepen innovation, research collaboration



Minister Priyank Kharge said, “Our Global Innovation Alliance gives us a ready platform to take this forward. The areas of interest on both sides are closely aligned. We will identify a few clear areas of focus and move quickly on joint innovation programmes, Centres of Excellence, Government-to-Government partnerships and focused trials over the next three years, particularly around sustainability, waste management and creating economic value from waste.”

He added that the intent should be to create a practical working framework, with clear institutional partners on both sides and measurable outcomes.

The partnership will now focus on identifying a limited set of priority sectors and translating the LoI into joint pilots, research collaborations, startup linkages and commercialisation opportunities.