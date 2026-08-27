UT Khader to head Karnataka Cabinet panel on student, education issues

Bengaluru: The Karnataka government has constituted a five-member Cabinet Sub-Committee to examine issues faced by students and recommend comprehensive reforms in the education sector, with Health and Family Welfare Minister U T Khader appointed as the chairperson of the panel.



According to an official memorandum issued by the Karnataka Government Secretariat on Wednesday, the committee has been constituted following the Cabinet decision taken on August 21.



The committee comprises Higher Education Minister Basavaraj Rayareddy, Home, IT and BT and E-Governance Minister Priyank Kharge, Medical Education and Skill Development Minister Sharan Prakash Patil, and School Education Minister Madhu Bangarappa as members.



The Cabinet Sub-Committee will examine and make recommendations on six key aspects related to student welfare and education reforms. The panel will look into the integrity of examination and recruitment processes, including measures to prevent question paper leaks and malpractice, ensure transparency, fairness and accountability in state examinations and recruitment, and establish a fixed and time-bound examination and recruitment calendar.