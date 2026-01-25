Karnataka govt aims to replace medical health officers with engineers

A former Mysuru mayor from Congress said the role of a health officer extends far beyond sanitation. “During outbreaks of diseases like dengue or cholera in localities, medical expertise, guidance and timely intervention are critical. Engineers cannot replace doctors in such situations. Will take up this issue with CM Siddaramaiah,” he said.

Former corporator and BJP leader BV Manjunath said the effective role played by health officers especially during Covid should be remembered. “Health officer teams have efficiently handled biomedical waste management, regulation of plastic sale and usage, sanitisation drives, medicine distribution and other essential health-related tasks.

Now with Mysuru moving towards becoming Greater Mysuru, appointing environmental engineers instead of medical professionals to this post makes no sense,” he said.

Objections have been raised in the Hubballi-Dharwad Corporation too and a few representations have already been submitted to withdraw the order.