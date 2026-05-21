Karnataka government forms three panels to review higher education reforms

BENGALURU: The Karnataka government issued orders on Tuesday establishing three sub-committees to improve the state’s higher education, including one to revise the curricula at the state’s public universities.

The two other sub-committees will review and recommend on convocation protocol and common dress code, and the conferments of honorary doctorates respectively. The sub-committees have been directed to submit their reports at the earliest.

The development follows a meeting chaired by Governor Thawarchand Gehlot in February, involving the vice chancellors of the state’s public universities, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar and Higher Education Minister MC Sudhakar.