Karnataka government forms three panels to review higher education reforms

BENGALURU: The Karnataka government issued orders on Tuesday establishing three sub-committees to improve the state’s higher education, including one to revise the curricula at the state’s public universities.
The two other sub-committees will review and recommend on convocation protocol and common dress code, and the conferments of honorary doctorates respectively. The sub-committees have been directed to submit their reports at the earliest.
The development follows a meeting chaired by Governor Thawarchand Gehlot in February, involving the vice chancellors of the state’s public universities, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar and Higher Education Minister MC Sudhakar.
For the sub-committee overseeing university curricula, former vice chancellor of Bangalore University Prof B Thimmegowda has been appointed as the chairman; former vice chancellor of Maharaja Chhatrasal Bundelkhand University (Chhatrapur) Dr Prof TR Thapak and vice chancellor of Mangalore University Dr PL Dharma will act as members, and executive director of Karnataka State Higher Education Council (KSHEC) (Bengaluru) Dr KG Chandrashekar will act as the convenors of all the three sub-committees.
The three sub-committees have been directed to conduct a thorough examination in their respective areas, consult the universities of the state and submit a report to the government immediately. All necessary expenses will be paid as per the rules and regulations of the Finance Department, from the funds available in the KSHEC. KSHEC will also provide accommodation to the members.