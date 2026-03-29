Karimnagar teacher Md Javed supports promising student to overcome poverty

KARIMNAGAR: It began years ago with one struggling student — a boy who is now a software engineer in Hyderabad.

Today, government schoolteacher Md Javed is repeating that quiet act of kindness. Determined that poverty should not crush talent, he has stepped forward to support another promising student, Syed Hanif.

Javed, a Hindi teacher at Government High School in Savaran, has taken responsibility for the education and welfare of Hanif, a Class 9 student from a financially struggling family. The teacher has promised to support him until he completes his SSC.