Joint Committee meeting on Viksit Bharat Siksha Adhisthan Bill, 2025 begins

New Delhi: The meeting of the Joint Committee on Viksit Bharat Siksha Adhisthan Bill, 2025 (VBSA) commenced on Tuesday. The meeting will be attended by Janata Dal United's (JDU) Sanjay Kumar Jha, Biju Janata Dal's (BJD) Sasmit Patra and Bhartiya Janata Party's (BJP) Bansuri Swaraj and Sudhanshu Trivedi.

The Committee will focus on hearing the views of domain experts.

Notably, the Director of Indian Institute of Technology Bombay, Shireesh Kedare, the Vice-Chancellor of SASTRA Deemed University, S Vaidhyasubramaniam, Vice-Chancellor of Shiv Nadar University, Ananya Mukherjee, and the Director of IITDM are expected to present their opinions during the meeting.



The Viksit Bharat Shiksha Adhishthan Bill 2025 has faced severe opposition since its proposal.