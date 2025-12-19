Job crisis: Over 8,000 aspirants vie for 187 home guard posts in Sambalpur

SAMBALPUR: A whopping over 8,000 job seekers queued up for just 187 home guard posts in Sambalpur on Tuesday, laying bare the unemployment crisis gripping Odisha.
The recruitment examination, organised by the Sambalpur police at Jamadarpali airstrip, was meant to fill home guard vacancies across 24 police stations in the district.
The roles involve assisting the police mainly in driving official vehicles and handling basic computer work. Yet, despite the posts requiring only a minimum qualification of Class V and offering a daily wage of Rs 612, the turnout of aspirants was unexpectedly massive.
Given the sheer number of aspirants, police made elaborate security arrangements. Under the supervision of Sambalpur SP Mukesh Bhamoo, three additional SPs, 24 inspectors, 86 sub-inspectors and assistant sub-inspectors along with over 100 home guards and traffic personnel were deployed to manage the crowd. Drones were also pressed into service for aerial monitoring of the venue and ensure discipline.
It was not just the numbers that raised eyebrows, but also the qualification of aspirants in the queue. Sources said the candidates included graduates, engineers, MBA, MCA, diploma and ITI holders, painting a sobering picture of how even well-qualified youths are struggling to find stable employment.
Candidates were asked to report as early as 6 am with entry into the examination venue allowed from 9 am. The question papers were distributed at 10.30 am. The test comprised a short paragraph-writing exercise of 30 minutes carrying 20 marks, followed by a one-hour general knowledge paper for 30 marks.
Social thinker Kanhu Charan Behura said the turnout was a reflection of the deep systemic failure of Odisha’s employment and economic planning. “The incident exposes the absence of district-level employment planning, unchecked export of raw natural resources without local value addition, shrinking avenues of dignified jobs for educated youths and the resulting migration, frustration and growing social instability among young Odias,” he said.