Job crisis: Over 8,000 aspirants vie for 187 home guard posts in Sambalpur

SAMBALPUR: A whopping over 8,000 job seekers queued up for just 187 home guard posts in Sambalpur on Tuesday, laying bare the unemployment crisis gripping Odisha.

The recruitment examination, organised by the Sambalpur police at Jamadarpali airstrip, was meant to fill home guard vacancies across 24 police stations in the district.

The roles involve assisting the police mainly in driving official vehicles and handling basic computer work. Yet, despite the posts requiring only a minimum qualification of Class V and offering a daily wage of Rs 612, the turnout of aspirants was unexpectedly massive.