JNU cancels venue for Umar Khalid book discussion; ABVP claims credit

New Delhi: The Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union (JNUSU) on Monday said a scheduled discussion on former JNU student Umar Khalid's book, Fractured Communities: Adivasi Histories and the Politics of Power, would go ahead despite the university cancelling the booking of the venue.

The discussion was scheduled for August 10, around the International Day of the World's Indigenous Peoples, at the School of Social Sciences-I (SSS-I) auditorium. The university cancelled the booking, saying the organisers had not disclosed the "full facts" about the programme.

JNUSU termed the cancellation "arbitrary and authoritarian" and said the event would instead be held at an alternate venue outside the SSS-II building.

"Cancelling a room does not cancel a conversation. No administrative order can suppress the right of students to think, question, and discuss," the students' union said in a statement.

The union called on students, faculty members and staff to attend the discussion, saying, "Come in large numbers. Defend your right to know, to read, and to discuss."

The event is scheduled to feature Prabhu Mahapatra, Uma Chakravarti, Shuddhabrata Sengupta, Harsh Mander and Banojyotsna, according to the event poster.