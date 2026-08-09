JNU withdraws permission for Umar Khalid book discussion

New Delhi [India], August 9 (ANI): The Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) has cancelled the booking of its auditorium for a discussion on former student Umar Khalid's book Fractured Communities: Adivasi Histories and the Politics of Power, citing "non-disclosure of the full facts about the programme".

The event was scheduled to be held on August 10 from 3 pm to 6 pm at the School of Social Sciences (SSS-I) auditorium.

The programme was organised as a discussion on the occasion of the International Day of the World's Indigenous Peoples.

In a statement issued on X on Sunday, JNU said, "The booking of the auditorium SSS-1 stands cancelled because of non-disclosure of the full facts about the programme."

The university added that JNU is a "democratic and decentralised institution" and that the permission had been granted by the Dean, SSS, who subsequently took action to cancel the event.

The event poster listed Professor Prabhu Mohapatra, Professor Uma Chakravarti, Shuddhabrata Sengupta, Harsh Mander and Banojyotsana Lahiri among the speakers.

The booking record had also mentioned Professor Avinash Kumar as the faculty representative. The auditorium booking was confirmed on August 7.

JNU, however, has not specified what particular details about the programme were allegedly not disclosed.

Khalid, a former JNU student, is the author of Fractured Communities, which examines Adivasi histories and the politics of power.

The cancellation comes days after another event at JNU, an ISKCON programme, was cancelled following objections from the JNU Students' Union over alleged violation of university rules governing the use of campus facilities by religious organisations.