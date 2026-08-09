Jairam Mahto stages one-day fast over JPSC-JSSC irregularities

Ranchi: Jharkhand Loktantrik Krantikari Morcha (JLKM) MLA Jairam Mahto sat on a one-day fast in Ranchi on Sunday to support students protesting over alleged irregularities in examinations conducted by the Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) and Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC).



Demanding a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the matter, Mahto alleged that high-level figures are involved in the standard trade of public sector seats.

Speaking to ANI on the alleged irregularities, Mahto said, "We feel the government knows exactly who the guilty parties are. This is no trivial issue... seats are being sold for lakhs, and it is unlikely that a mere official or an ordinary individual could pocket such vast amounts alone. Powerful figures are involved, and there is a fear that they might eventually be exposed from behind the scenes."



Explaining his decision to launch a hunger strike, the JLKM legislator noted that he intends to put pressure on the administration to take immediate action against those compromised.

"As a member of the Legislative Assembly, I feel that my participation and this hunger strike might exert some additional pressure, even if only by 1%... a CBI inquiry should happen... I feel the Chief Minister should engage in direct dialogue," Mahto stated.