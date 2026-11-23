Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Students Association (JKSA) said on Sunday that it has written to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, seeking a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into alleged malpractices in finance accounts assistant (FAA) recruitment examination conducted by the service selection board.

Nasir Kheuhami, JKSA National Convenor, said that the association has written to Union Minister Shah, seeking his intervention into the alleged organised cheating racket and examination malpractice during the FAA recruitment examination conducted by the Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) on November 15.

The Association has demanded an independent CBI investigation, postponement of the upcoming Jammu and Kashmir Police Sub-Inspector (JKPSI) and Police Constable examinations, and a comprehensive institutional review of JKSSB.