JKAACL launches special music drive across Kashmir educational institutions

Srinagar: In a bid to promote Kashmir's rich cultural heritage among the younger generation, the Jammu and Kashmir Academy of Art, Culture and Languages (JKAACL) has launched a special drive featuring light and folk music performances across educational institutions in the Valley.

As part of the initiative, JKAACL, in collaboration with several educational institutes, including the Government College for Women (GDCW), Nawakadal, organised a colourful musical programme at the college auditorium that received an enthusiastic response from students and music lovers.

The special outreach campaign aims to familiarise young people with the region's traditional poetry and music, which are regarded as important components of Kashmir's cultural identity.

The event was hosted by the college's Department of Music in active collaboration with JKAACL.



Renowned light music and traditional folk singers from the Valley, including prominent folk artist Raja Bilal, delivered energetic performances that entertained the audience throughout the programme.

Officials associated with the initiative said such cultural events not only provide entertainment but also help connect young people with their roots.

The programmes are also seen as a positive engagement platform for students, encouraging participation in cultural activities and helping keep them away from social problems, including drug abuse.



GDCW Nawakadal, located in the heart of Downtown Srinagar, has frequently served as a venue for literary and musical outreach programmes organised by JKAACL.



Similar cultural activities, including music performances, theatre productions and other artistic events, are currently being hosted by educational institutions across the Valley to engage the local student community.



Various cultural organisations and music academies, including the Jammu and Kashmir Academy of Art, Culture and Languages, periodically organise folk music programmes, music promotion drives and competitions in schools and colleges across Kashmir as part of broader efforts to preserve and promote the region's artistic traditions.



The event featured participation from cultural officials, students and artists, including Deputy Director of the Cultural Academy Dr Syed Iftikhar, Cultural Officer of Nawakadal College Dr Mohiuddin Zoru, students, and folk singer Raja Bilal.

