J&K universities given 6 months to introduce flexible ‘Design Your Degree’ courses

Universities across Jammu and Kashmir have been given six months to roll out the ‘Design Your Degree’ (DYD) programme, following directions from Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha at a meeting of the Jammu and Kashmir Higher Education Council (JKHEC).

The meeting, held at Lok Bhavan, was attended by Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, Higher Education Minister Shamim Firdous, JKHEC Vice-Chairman Professor Dinesh Singh, university vice-chancellors and heads of several national institutions, including IIT Jammu, IIM Jammu and NIT Srinagar.

The programme is part of the Union Territory’s efforts to restructure undergraduate and postgraduate education in line with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020. The council discussed academic credit sharing, access to research laboratories and the pooling of institutional resources to strengthen collaboration among universities.

“Transforming higher education in Jammu Kashmir into a comprehensive, holistic, and visionary system is a shared responsibility. The time has now come to translate Higher Education Council initiatives into tangible achievements, while ensuring that every student benefits from outcome-oriented asset utilisation,” Sinha said.