J&K govt says no fresh order issued on teachers’ eligibility test

Jammu: The Jammu and Kashmir government said on Wednesday that no fresh order has been issued on the Teachers Eligibility Test and dismissed reports saying that teachers failing TET would be retired before time.

Education Minister Sakina Itoo said that no fresh government order has been issued regarding the Teachers Eligibility Test and that there is no immediate plan to enforce it in J&K.

Speaking to reporters, Minister Itoo said that although the Supreme Court had earlier directed that teachers across states and union territories must qualify for TET, the J&K government is closely examining how the directive is being implemented elsewhere before taking any step.