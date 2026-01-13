J&K govt appoints interim chairman of board of school education

Jammu: J&K government on Monday ordered that the secretary of J&K Board of School Education (BOSE) shall discharge the functions of the chairman of the board, while the director of school education Jammu division shall hold the additional charge of the director J&K state council of educational research and training (JKSCERT).

The office of the chief minister, Omar Abdullah, said in X today, “Government has ordered that the Secretary, J&K Board of School Education, shall discharge the functions of Chairman, J&K BOSE, while the Director School Education, Jammu, shall hold the additional charge of Director, JKSCERT, till further orders.”