Union Minister Jitendra Singh proposes curriculum for AI-driven 'smart governance'

New Delhi: Union Minister Jitendra Singh on Wednesday proposed the development of a curriculum for AI-driven "smart governance," signalling a significant step towards institutionalising technology-led administrative reforms in India.
Addressing an event here, he also suggested positioning the Delhi-based Indian Institute of Public Administration (IIPA) as a nodal institution for building artificial intelligence competencies among public sector officials.
Singh, the Minister of State for Personnel, also called for deeper collaboration with the private sector, the armed forces, and public representatives in governance training, reflecting an integrated and inclusive approach to administrative modernisation.
Addressing the 72nd Founder's Day of IIPA, on the theme 'AI for Sushasan', the minister said the institute could coordinate with organisations such as the Capacity Building Commission, the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT), the National Centre for Good Governance (NCGG), LBSNAA Mussoorie and the Department of Administrative Reforms to design training frameworks for AI-enabled governance.
He emphasised that the institute is uniquely positioned to prepare a curriculum for AI-driven smart governance and to serve as a national hub for capacity building in the public sector.
As part of the government's broader digital governance initiatives, Singh announced the rollout of the 'Saral AI' portal through the Anusandhan National Research Foundation.
The portal aims to translate complex technological advancements into simple, citizen-friendly narratives, enabling the public to better understand and utilise emerging technologies.
Highlighting the country's strategic push in artificial intelligence, the minister referred to the Rs 10,370-crore 'India AI Mission' as a cornerstone of the country's digital transformation.
He mentioned that the mission is designed to strengthen the national AI ecosystem through investments in research, innovation, infrastructure, and skill development, reflecting the government's commitment to leveraging advanced technologies for inclusive and efficient governance.
Singh noted that through initiatives ranging from the India AI Mission and Mission Karmayogi (for civil servants' capacity building) to AI-enabled grievance redressal systems and capacity-building frameworks, the government aims to embed technology at the core of next-generation governance.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.