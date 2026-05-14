Jitendra Singh engages with ISRO scientists in Bengaluru

BHUBANESWAR: Science and Technology minister Krushna Chandra Patra on Wednesday visited the Indian Space Research Organisation’s (ISRO) premier satellite facilities in Bengaluru, and held discussions on expanding the use of space technology in governance, disaster management and scientific education.

During the visit, the minister toured the U R Rao Satellite Centre and the ISRO Satellite Integration and Test Establishment (ISITE). The visit was aimed at strengthening coordination between the Odisha government and ISRO for application of advanced space technologies in public administration and research.

Patra held detailed discussions with senior ISRO scientists and officials on the use of satellite data for disaster management, food security monitoring and mapping of natural resources in Odisha. The deliberations also focused on enhancing technological collaboration in areas critical to the state’s development planning.

At the ISITE, Patra visited the satellite integration facilities and inspected the state-of-the-art clean room infrastructure. He was briefed on the complex processes involved in the integration and testing of India’s future communication and navigation satellites. The minister also visited the space museum at the U R Rao Satellite Centre, where he experienced India’s achievements in space exploration, beginning from the historic Aryabhata mission to the country’s space programmes.

He expressed the state government’s desire to establish world-class science exhibitions at the proposed Science City in Bhubaneswar to motivate students towards science and innovation. Senior officials of S&T department accompanied the minister. Project director of U R Rao Satellite Centre, Jasvinder Singh Khorala appreciated Odisha’s proactive initiatives in the fields of science and innovation.