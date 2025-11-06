JIPMER sets up ‘J-CARES’ cell to strengthen student mental health support

PUDUCHERRY: The Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research (JIPMER) has launched an innovative initiative to promote the mental well-being of its students, establishing the J-CARES (JIPMER Centre for Counseling, Assistance, Resilience, and Empowerment of Students) Cell.

The initiative comes at a time when student mental health has gained national attention, following the formation of a Supreme Court-appointed National Task Force to address psychological concerns among students.