Jio launches free AI course to make India ‘AI-ready’ at Indian Mobile Congress 2025

On the opening day of the Indian Mobile Congress 2025 on Wednesday, October 8, Telecom giant Jio unveiled a free Artificial Intelligence (AI) course aimed at helping learners get “AI-ready.” The initiative, called Jio AI Classroom, is part of a collaboration between JioPC and the Jio Institute, and is designed to equip participants with foundational AI knowledge and practical skills.

“Today’s learners must get the right knowledge and skills to unlock opportunities,” the company said, highlighting the importance of AI literacy for students, professionals, and lifelong learners alike, as reported by India Today.

What this AI Classroom offers

The Jio AI Classroom is a four-week-long program, with one-hour weekly lectures covering the basics of AI. It’s a certified and structured foundation course intended for beginners, helping them understand the fundamentals of AI and explore real-world applications.

Participants will learn how to:

Organise studies efficiently using AI

Create designs, presentations, and projects with AI tools

Solve practical problems with AI solutions

The curriculum includes prompt engineering, research work, and presentation creation, and culminates in a final AI project, encouraging learners to apply their knowledge creatively.

In addition to the learning modules, participants will get access to popular AI tools like Gemini, ChatGPT, Adobe Express, Suno.ai, and ElevenLabs, making the experience hands-on and interactive.

Certification and recognition

All learners will receive a special badge and an acknowledgement upon completing the course. Those using JioPC will also get an official certificate from the Jio Institute, along with access to advanced AI tools and an extended learning roadmap for deeper exploration.

Who can join and how?

The course is open to all users, regardless of whether they have a PC, laptop, or JioPC. For those using JioPC, which can convert any TV or screen into a PC using a Jio set-top box, there’s a convenient shortcut on the home page for easy access. Others can enroll via the official Jio AI Classroom website.

With this initiative, Jio aims to make AI learning accessible and practical for a wide audience, from students looking to enhance their studies to professionals wanting to upskill for the AI-driven future.