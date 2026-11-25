New Delhi: Sarthak Sidhant, a student from Jharkhand who hogged the spotlight for flagging irregularities in CBSE's On-Screen Marking (OSM) system, has claimed to have digitised 6.8 lakh PDF files of Uttar Pradesh voter rolls published by the Election Commission of India (ECI) into a searchable format.
Sidhant said his team used Optical Character Recognition (OCR) to process every voter roll PDF published by the ECI for Uttar Pradesh.
"Hello chat, we OCR'd every voter roll PDF that the ECI put out of Uttar Pradesh. The 2024 Lok Sabha roll, both SIR rolls and the 2027 draft. 6.8 lakh PDFs, mostly scans. Now 54.8 crore rows, one table for each of the 403 constituencies," he said in a post on X.
The Election Commission has so far refused to react to the claim.
While the ECI had published the electoral rolls online in April this year, the files are available only as scanned PDFs, making the search for an individual name, checking an entry or comparing voter lists across revision cycles a cumbersome exercise.
Facing criticism from political parties and electors, the ECI decided to provide electoral rolls in "readable PDF format" during the ongoing special summary revision in 17 states.
Sidhant gained popularity for finding irregularities in the CBSE's on-screen marking system after identifying discrepancies in the marks awarded to him. He obtained scanned copies of his board examination answer sheets and began investigating the board's evaluation mechanism and related tender documents.
He subsequently presented his findings before the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Education.
This report was published from a wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.