Jharkhand govt resumes talks with JPSC-JSSC aspirants

Ranchi: A fresh round of talks between the Jharkhand government and the JPSC-JSSC aspirants' delegation is underway on Sunday amid protests over irregularities in public service examinations.



An eight-member delegation of JPSC-JSSC Reform Manch met with Jharkhand Ministers Dipika Pandey Singh, Sudivya Kumar, Chamra Linda, and Sanjay Yadav at the State Guest House in Ranchi.



JPSC-JSSC Reform Manch said that they hope the conversation leads to concrete steps towards a solution instead of a "post-dated cheque".

The student outfit posted on X, "Today, the second round of talks... We hope this time it's not just conversation, but concrete steps towards a solution will also emerge. The voice of the students is at the negotiation table--now we will see how seriously the government listens to that voice. We don't want a Post-Dated Cheque!"

"Students don't want assurances whose date is not today, but set in the future. We don't want the date of promises, we want the date for the resolution of demands. Now the phase of buying time by just giving assurances should end--students need immediate and concrete decisions," the X post read.